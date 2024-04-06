Weather | It will rain on Sunday, Tuesday already looks like a full rain day

In the southern part of Finland, the rain comes as water, in the north as snow. Next week starts with cloudy weather.

From Sunday a rainy day is coming in a large part of the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Meteorologist on duty Eetu Rimon according to the first rains arrive in the morning from the west and move towards the east during the day. The state of precipitation varies from snow to water.

“In the central part of the country, the snow line goes so that the rain comes as water in the southern part of the country and snow in the north,” says Rimo.

Quantitatively, the heaviest snowfalls arrive in the central parts of the country. North Ostrobothnia and the Kainuu region can receive up to 10–15 centimeters of rain during the day.

In the south, several millimeters of water is expected.

“On the west coast, there can be more than ten millimeters of water,” says Rimo.

Warming weather and rainfall can cause flooding. Flood warnings have been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the western parts of the country, i.e. the provinces of Varsinais-Suomen, Satakunta and Ostrobothnia.

On Sunday with the rains, bad driving weather is expected, especially in the central parts of the country. Driving weather is expected to be very bad due to snowfall in North Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Pohjois Savo and North Karelia.

In Pirkanmaa and Satakunta, for example, there is a warning about bad driving weather, but the warnings do not extend further south.

On Monday, according to the forecast, most of the rain has already left Finland. In North Ostrobothnia and the central part of the country, there may still be some rain in the afternoon, but it will still be clearly weaker than Sunday.

“In the south, it would seem that Monday is already mostly a dusty day, and the temperature is starting to rise quite clearly as well,” says Rimo.

Tuesday, on the other hand, already looks like a full rain day in almost the entire country, with the exception of northern Lapland. According to the Meteorologist, there are no large-scale snowfalls in sight next week.

“It doesn't look like this kind of snowfall would happen in a large area.”