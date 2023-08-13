Sunday, August 13, 2023
Weather | It will rain in the southern and central part of the country on Sunday, the temperatures can rise to almost freezing temperatures

August 13, 2023
Weather | It will rain in the southern and central part of the country on Sunday, the temperatures can rise to almost freezing temperatures

Today, Sunday, is a rainy day in Lapland.

Weather Today, Sunday, it is mainly dusty in the southern and central parts of the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Isolahteenmäki for STT.

Temperatures can rise up to 24 degrees, but you won’t quite get to the sweltering readings.

“In the southern and central parts of the country, it’s definitely a summer day,” Isolahteenmäki says.

According to Isolahteenmäki, a rainy day is coming in Lapland. Temperatures in Lapland will remain below 20 degrees today.

There are also other areas of rain in the country. Low pressure arrives in Finland from the southwest, bringing unstable weather and showers to the west coast from the morning.

“There is also a low pressure area in the south-east of Finland on Sunday, which may bring some rain showers to the eastern border or to the south-east.”

A forest fire warning is in effect in Kymenlaakso.

