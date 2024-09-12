Weather | It will rain heavily in the capital region on Friday until the afternoon

Weather|Friday’s commuters are in for a wet day.

To Finland in the early hours of the morning, a rain zone will arrive from the south, which will drench the country almost completely on Friday.

“It’s a gray day,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Department Pinja Rauhamäki.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a rain warning for Uusimaa, among others, because it can rain up to 50 millimeters of water starting in the morning on Friday. According to Rauhamäki, it is more likely that 20–35 millimeters of rain will fall in the capital region.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, during a potentially dangerous rain warning, underflows and pressure floods are most sensitive to flooding in built-up areas.

In addition, morning commuters should be on their guard, as there is an increased risk of hydroplaning in traffic.

For example, Foreca predicts 8.5 millimeters of rain for the hour starting at 9 o’clock in Helsinki.

According to Rauhamäki, the rain area will cross the capital region by the afternoon, and during the evening the sun may also peek through the cloud cover. There may still be occasional showers in the evening.

According to Rauhamäki, the most water comes in central Finland and northern Ostrobothnia. In these areas, more than 50 millimeters of rain can fall on Friday.