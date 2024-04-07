Weather | It will get warmer from the beginning of the week: Up to 18 degrees are expected in some places

On Sunday several centimeters of snow fell in some places, but on Monday the snowfall will mostly recede. However, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, a new dose of snow is expected in Lapland.

“It may not be as strong as on Sunday, but it will hit the entire region of Lapland. With five centimeters on both sides, you could expect snow there,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Tuovinen.

On Monday morning, south of Oulu, there will be a dusty moment. Cloudiness varies throughout the day, but according to Tuovinen, the sunniest “openings” can be found on the coast of the Perämere and in the south.

Around noon, the sky becomes cloudy and showers arrive in Western Finland in the afternoon at the latest. The deaf will move to the eastern part of the country by Monday evening.

There is a gusty wind on the southern coast and the temperature rises to 8–10 degrees.

“If the sun gets to shine a little more on the inland side, it can be closer to 14 degrees there.”

Terrestrial in the middle stages on Monday it will be five to ten degrees, while in Lapland it will be zero or a little cold.

Actual Finland, Satakunta and Ostrobothnia have been given Monday Flood warning. North Ostrobothnia, Kainuuse and Lapland have been warned about bad driving weather.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather for the week starting is getting significantly warmer than usual, especially in the southern part of the country, where daytime temperatures can rise up to 15–20 degrees.

However, the approaching weather fronts worsen the predictability of the temperature.

Tuesday the night before is dusty, there are fog clouds in places. In the central and northern parts of the country, temperatures drop to freezing.

According to Tuovinen, there will be even sunnier and warmer weather during Tuesday, with temperatures being high for the beginning of April. Tuovinen states that the weather is now very changeable.

“The roller coaster is still going.”

It will rain in Finland on Wednesday. The warmest air mass is over Southeast Finland, and there, when the sun is shining, temperatures can reach up to 18 degrees, according to Tuovinen.

According to Tuovinen, the last touches of the winter hold may have been at hand.

“There may be some isolated cold days, but will there be any more snow in the whole country”, he ponders.

“Of course, in Lapland, the frosts continue and the rain comes in varying forms, but that's quite normal in April.”