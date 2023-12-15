Friday, December 15, 2023
Weather | It will cool down at the weekend – bad driving weather throughout the country on Saturday, spring weather on Sunday

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Condensation in the south and heavy snowfall in the east will make the roads slippery during Saturday.

Driving weather becomes bad on Saturday in the whole country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. In Lapland, bad driving weather is affected by snowfall and in the south by cooling weather.

The driving weather in the eastern, central and western parts of the country is very bad on Saturday.

There will be heavy snowfall in the east. Up to 15 centimeters of snow may accumulate in places. There will be sleet and freezing drizzle in the west.

Terrestrial in the south and west the temperatures will be between +2 and +5 degrees on Saturday.

On Sunday, the weather will turn cloudy throughout the country, and there may be light snow showers in the eastern and northern parts of the country. Except for the north, the temperatures are between zero and +5 degrees.

“In a large part of the country, Sunday can feel like a spring day. A warm and dry wind blows from the west. Temperatures are turning positive and the sun is shining,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Isolahteenmäki for STT.

