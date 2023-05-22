Weather | It will be warm and rainy on Monday, and there may even be thunder on Tuesday

On Monday Widespread warm and powdery weather is expected in Finland.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki said on Sunday evening that in southwestern Finland around Turku it is possible that the temperature will rise above the temperature limit.

Soon, however, moister air will begin to flow into Finland and rain and thunderstorms will become more common.

Already on Monday in the south-eastern part of the country, there may be showers or thunderstorms in the evening. By Tuesday evening, Rain showers can already occur throughout the country.

According to Rauhamäki, the rain may also be accompanied by thunder on Tuesday, especially in the eastern parts of the country and around Oulu.

The terrain is currently dry in many places. With the rains, there may be some relief from the drought.