Weather | It will be hot in many places on Sunday

The temperature will rise to 25 degrees or more in a large part of the country.

On Sunday it’s hot weather in many places. The temperature will rise to 25 degrees or a little more in the Oulu region, Central Finland, Etelä Savo, Uusimaa and the southeast, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Just off the south coast, it’s frozen to 24 degrees.

The weather is cloudy or clear in most of the country, but according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there will be new rain on the west coast in the afternoon or evening from the direction of Sweden. In the western parts of Lapland there may also be deafening rain.