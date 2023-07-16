Sunday, July 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | It will be hot in many places on Sunday

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | It will be hot in many places on Sunday

The temperature will rise to 25 degrees or more in a large part of the country.

On Sunday it’s hot weather in many places. The temperature will rise to 25 degrees or a little more in the Oulu region, Central Finland, Etelä Savo, Uusimaa and the southeast, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Just off the south coast, it’s frozen to 24 degrees.

The weather is cloudy or clear in most of the country, but according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there will be new rain on the west coast in the afternoon or evening from the direction of Sweden. In the western parts of Lapland there may also be deafening rain.

#Weather #hot #places #Sunday

See also  Running | The French "eco-adventurer" runs one hundred marathons in one hundred days
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Causes to lose Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly

Causes to lose Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result