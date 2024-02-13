Weather | It started snowing in Helsinki, and now it's snowing by the minute

The meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute urges you to make time for Wednesday's morning traffic.

For the capital region there will be a lot of snow in the next few days. On Wednesday, Uusimaa will have “very bad driving weather”, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Isolahteenmäki.

“You should make time for the morning traffic,” he urges.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the metro, trams, light rail line 15 and most of the buses will not run due to the strike. Because of this, more people drive to work than usual.

The weather in Finland is affected by low pressure and the snowfall area has spread from the southwest to the continent.

On Tuesday after four in the afternoon, it was already lightly snowing in the capital region. According to Isolähtenmäki, there may be a short cloudy moment on Tuesday evening, but during the evening and night, Pyry thickens and unites.

Wednesday morning the snowfall area is comprehensively over the capital region. However, it will move to the east during the afternoon.

Light snow and freezing drizzle may fall on the edges of the unified rain area. The drip clings to car windshields and makes the roads slippery in some places.

During the next 24 hours, 5–10 centimeters of snow will accumulate. The rain is concentrated in the eastern parts of Uusimaa, where it can rain more than 10 centimeters.

It's between five and ten degrees below zero. A freezing wind will blow until Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday In Finland, there is a southerly current, but the temperature is a little on the freezing side. The day is cloudy and unsettled. From time to time it may snow and freezing drizzle.

During the day, thick snow may fall, but mainly a few centimeters of snow will fall.

Towards the weekend, the weather is difficult to predict. Strong low pressure may be in the offing, but its path and final strength are still open.