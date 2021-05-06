Weather It is snowing in Pirkanmaa and Central Finland, more than 15 cents can be caught in North Karelia – meteorologist:

Over the weekend, the weather slowly warms up. On Saturday, daytime temperatures are still between about five and ten degrees.

In Finland is cloudy and rainy today, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juha Tuomala.

According to Tuomala, there will be snow in the morning in Pirkanmaa and Central Finland, but the rain will gradually become more watery. Morning driving is poor not only in the central part of the country but also in Southern Ostrobothnia.

In the afternoon or evening, sleet will begin in Eastern Finland, which will later turn into heavy snowfall. In the region of North Karelia and Kainuu, a warning of very bad traffic has been in force since the evening. There is also a warning for bad traffic in North Savo, South Savo and South Karelia.

“Such snowfall at this time of year in the southern and central parts of the country is probably no longer quite common,” estimates Juha Tuomala.

In some places in North Karelia there may be more than 15 centimeters of snow, although the heaviest snowfall seems to be behind the border with Russia. Accumulation of more than twenty cents is likely only near the eastern boundary surface.

According to Tuomala, the rain continues in the southern part of the country as deaf.

“Actually, there is no clear long-lasting rainy moment anywhere,” Tuomala describes.

In the north, snowfall is still weak during the day.

Friday the night before, the snowfall shifts further north. On Friday, there will be heavy snowfall in Lapland and a warning of bad traffic is in force.

According to Tuomala, there will also be occasional snowfall in southern Finland during Friday. In the central part of the country, however, the cloud cover can crack.

“The coolest is on the surface of the eastern border, in the central and western parts of the country it reaches ten degrees,” says Tuomala.

In northern Lapland, however, snowfall continues and the temperature is on both sides of zero. There may also be deaf people in the western part of the country on Saturday, and a new rainfall area may be expected in the eastern part of the country as well.

“However, rainfall is very low,” Tuomala estimates.

On Sunday The area from Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu to southern Finland is clear and rainy and the temperature rises between 8 and 12 degrees, but only next week will the weather be clearly warmer.

Even in Lapland, we reach seven degrees in some places on Sunday.

On Sunday, rains are possible, especially in the western part of the country. The east is wetter.