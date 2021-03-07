Weather It is snowing almost everywhere in Finland and the frost will soon start to intensify – motorists should be vigilant

In the great It will snow in some parts of Finland on Saturday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute reports. Most pyre is known in the central and western parts of the country, and from there the snowfall area moves towards the south and southeast.

In the east, the snowfall has largely stopped, and the rest of the day is rainy as we go east from Helsinki to South Karelia and South Savo. In northern Finland and Lapland, there is a little snow, but the cloud cover is also cracking.

Snowfall therefore, the Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued several warnings about potentially dangerous traffic weather, especially in the western and central parts of the country. Wind warnings have also been issued in all sea areas, and a wave warning is in force in the sea areas near Åland.

“Tomorrow the snowfall will then give way to the south, such a break is expected. In other words, it is partly clear, and the frost intensifies in such a way that even during the day there is frost all over the country, ”says the on-call meteorologist Ari Mustala.

There can be a dozen degrees of frost in Lapland, but in the south there are little frosts.

“Towards Monday night, there will be clouds again in central Sweden, and on Tuesday it looks like it will snow in the south and west of the country in general. There will be such a snow area that moves from northwest to southeast, ”says Mustala.

These rains will also subside to the south of Finland during Tuesday, and the frost will intensify the night before Wednesday.

According to Mustala on Wednesday, there is high pressure in Finland, which makes the weather sunny but quite cold: even in the south it reaches 5–10 degrees Celsius, and in central and northern Finland the meter drops to around 10–15 degrees Celsius.