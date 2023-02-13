Weather | It is exceptionally warm in Helsinki today

It will be exceptionally warm in Helsinki and other parts of the capital region on Monday when the warm wind phenomenon carries warm air to Uusimaa.

Week starts very warm in the capital region, as the Fö wind brings very warm air over the Norwegian mountains from the northwest.

The temperature in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi was already +7 degrees at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, and +7.2 degrees in Espoo’s Tapiola at 9:30 a.m., says the meteorologist on duty. Joanna Rinne Forecasta.

“Temperatures are still rising from here.”

“It is now very warm in the capital region compared to the time of year. The usual daytime temperature in the capital region at this time of year would be between zero and minus two degrees.”

The strong wind will bring dry air to the capital region on Monday, although some kind of cloud covers the sky, but no rain is expected. The sun also appears.

Hair dryer wind -phenomenon, the wind blowing from the Atlantic towards the mountains of Norway carries with it moisture, which, rising up the mountain slopes, condenses and rains down.

This is how the air becomes drier when crossing the mountains. As it descends from the eastern slope of the mountain, it warms up, and when this warmed air reaches Finland, it can be very warm in Finland in the middle of winter.

After the warm Monday, at night we go to the freezing side by a couple of degrees, that is, when the surfaces that have become wet during the day freeze, it will be very slippery at night and in the morning.

On Tuesday, the temperature will rise to a couple of plus degrees during the day. The day is becoming partly cloudy, which means that the sun will shine sometimes. According to the forecast, there will be no rain in the capital region.

Wednesday’s the night before will be a freezing night again, which means slippery conditions again, Rinne warns.

On Wednesday, according to the forecast, during the day, the temperature will rise to a couple of degrees again, the cloudiness will increase, and there may be drizzles in the capital region.

Before Thursday, we will stay on the plus side, as well as during the day on Thursday. Rinne says that according to the forecast, a small area of ​​rain is coming from the west. So late Thursday or the night before Friday it will rain or sleet.

However, the forecast for Thursday’s rain area is still somewhat uncertain. “It could be that the rain area is weakening,” says Rinne.

On Friday the weather in the capital region changes to winter. “During the day we are still in the plus, but then it freezes. It’s freezing this weekend. It might snow this weekend. However, the forecast can still change from here.”

“It looks like there will still be frosty days at the beginning of next week. In the course of the week, there will probably be milder days again.”

