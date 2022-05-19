Home page World

The so-called bio-weather indicates how the current weather situation is noticeable in terms of health. At the moment it is clearly affecting us humans.

Not really fit? Somehow off track? Would you like a lot of coffee to start the day? Anyone who felt like going straight to bed this Thursday morning, May 19, is not alone. Because even if, for example, Weather in Baden-Württemberg with up to 32 degrees is supposed to be beautifully summery, it’s to blame for the fact that many people are struggling with health problems, especially today and on Friday, like echo24.de reported.

The reason is the unstable weather conditions. Energetic air ensures a high Severe weather potential with thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail. This can also be felt in the so-called bio-weather, which is reported by many weather portals. It shows how the respective weather conditions can affect well-being. Accordingly, there are currently clearly noticeable restrictions – and by no means only for those who are sensitive to the weather.

Weather is currently affecting health: Even “increased risk of accidents”

So according to the bio weather are on weather.com For example, the mental and intellectual performance and the ability to concentrate are affected. Circulatory problems could also occur particularly frequently in the next two days. Those who are prone to migraines are also likely to be hit particularly hard. However, even those who do not suffer from migraines could now be struggling with headaches. As early as spring, a weather phenomenon was noticeable to people.

The influence of the weather on health is currently going so far that “due to the longer reaction times, there is an increased risk of accidents,” it says gesundheit.de. “That’s why you should exercise a little more caution on roads and paths.”

Biowetter: Headaches, insomnia, circulatory problems

The portal recommends that people who are struggling with heart and circulatory problems avoid strenuous work this Thursday. The weather is currently responsible for low blood pressure and can also cause sleep disorders and, last but not least, a bad mood.

The good news: This condition should not last too long. If the energy in the air is discharged by the upcoming thunderstorms and storms, this should at least be beneficial for your health afterwards. How exactly the bio-weather will look like at the weekend is not yet clear. There are only very short-term forecasts for this.