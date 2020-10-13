The low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal turned into deep pressure on Monday. It is likely to pass through the coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh at Narasapur and Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information.

IMD’s Cyclone Warning Division said that due to its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Telangana on Tuesday while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Konkan and remote areas of Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. He said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in far-flung areas of northern Andhra Pradesh, southern Odisha and Vidarbha.

Also read- Heavy rain forecast from Mumbai to Wednesday, Orange alert issued

The IMD said, the low pressure area formed yesterday in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a zone of deep pressure. It is likely to move west-northwest on the morning of 13 October. During this period, winds are expected to reach a maximum speed of 55-65 km / h, which can increase to 75 km / h.

The Meteorological Department said that from Monday evening, there is a possibility of strong winds in the coastal areas of Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He said that by Tuesday evening, the sea conditions in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be bad. In such a situation fishermen have been advised not to go to sea.