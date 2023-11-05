Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Russian forces have a very low level of basic field administration, according to British intelligence. © Stanislav Krasilnikov/imago

The Russian soldiers fighting in the Ukraine war are suffering from the weather conditions at the front even before the onset of winter.

London – It should actually be known, especially in Russia, that winter can be uncomfortable in Ukraine. But according to British intelligence experts, the Russian invasion troops in the Ukraine war are suffering from bad weather conditions even before the onset of winter.

This emerges from the daily intelligence report from the Ministry of Defense in London on Sunday (November 5th), which was published on X (formerly Twitter).

Winter in the Ukraine War: “Not even a cup of tea”

Soldiers who had recently returned from the front complained at a conference in Moscow that they had been wet “from head to toe” for weeks, it was said. One of the men complained that they couldn’t even make a cup of tea for fear of attracting the attention of Ukrainian forces through a fire. The food is monotonous and the mud is omnipresent.

It is a challenge for any army to maintain adequate levels of personal comfort and sound administration in defense positions, according to British intelligence. But open sources suggested that Russian forces had a very low level of basic field management, the statement added. “This is probably partly due to the lack of motivated junior officers and varying logistical support,” said the British.

Ukraine war: Insufficient support for Russian soldiers at the front as early as 2022

This is not the first winter in the Ukraine war. There was already 2022 Reports of inadequate equipment and training Russian soldiers. Above all, the estimated 300,000 reservists recruited specifically for the Ukraine war would suffer, military historian Anthony Beevor told the US magazine at the end of December 2022 Foreign Affairs. (so with dpa)