The National Center of Meteorology expects that the state of atmospheric instability will continue tomorrow, while the weather will be cloudy with some cumulus clouds over various areas of the country, with rain of varying intensity accompanied by lightning, thunder, and hail falling on some areas. It will become humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over the country. Some western regions, temperatures will drop.

The winds are moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong, with clouds stirring up dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility.

The winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 20 to 40 km/h, reaching 70 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Turbulent to very turbulent waves with clouds. The first tide will occur at 01:38, the first low tide at 19:08, and the second low tide at 06:34.

Sea of ​​Oman: Turbulent to very turbulent waves with clouds. The first tide will occur at 08:33, the second tide at 21:36, the first low tide at 15:00, and the second low tide at 03:45.