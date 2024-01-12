Weather | Insidious weather brings patients to the emergency room in Helsinki

New snow hides treacherous slippery ice. Motorists are warned of dangerous traffic weather.

Slippery the streets have become dangerous for pedestrians in Helsinki and the capital region.

The slippery weather can be seen in the number of emergency patients, Hus confirms. Already yesterday, Thursday, there were more slips than usual, and today an insidious light layer of snow has still fallen on the icy surfaces.

Now under the fresh slush snow, in some places, insidiously slippery ice hides. Motorists also had to be careful. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning for dangerous traffic weather in Uusimaa for Friday.

weather Institute published instructions for pedestrians on Thursdayhow to deal with slippery conditions.

For slips the exposing weather was caused by sharp changes in weather and temperatures.

First there were temperatures, which melted the snow. When the frost came, the slush and protective snow froze in some places into mirror ice or hard slush. On Friday morning, a layer of snow fell on top of the frozen snow.

However, the new snow does not form a stable footing, as the snow on top of the ice moves very sensitively, causing the pedestrian to lose his balance and fall.

Dangerous places are, for example, uncovered stairs and other heavily used passageways. If the sandblasters have arrived, the risk of slipping is of course lower.

Meteorology the facility generally warns that the weather can be very slippery for walkers.

“For example, if it snows or rains on the ice or when the snow becomes slippery after heavy snowfall. In very slippery weather, just being careful is not enough, you need sturdy shoes and aids, such as skid barriers,” the department warns on its website

According to Liikenneturva's survey, almost half, 44 percent, of Finns skidded last winter. Seven percent of the respondents said that they had hurt themselves.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute emphasizes that, in addition to studded shoes and anti-skid shoes, “good general condition, muscle strength and balance help to stay upright”.