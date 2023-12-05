Temperatures vary widely. On the southern coast, it can be a few degrees below zero, while in the northern part of the country, the mercury can drop to over 20 degrees below zero.

Independence day will be spent mainly in cloudy, freezing weather, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“This whole situation is quite cloudy, but the cloud can break in places. It immediately affects that temperature. It’s quite easy to get cold in clear weather. Cloud cover is a bit like a blanket, it warms you up if it’s on,” says the meteorologist on duty Eveliina Tuovinen.

“It remains to be wondered who will be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of that sun.”

In the southern and central part of the country, it is five to ten degrees below zero. On the southern coast, the temperature may get a little warmer, but it will stay on the freezing side. In the northern part of the country, it is widely 10–15 degrees below zero, but when the cloud cover breaks, the readings can drop to 20 degrees below zero or even more.

Weak local snow showers can be expected throughout the country. However, even at its largest, the snow accumulations remain a centimeter or two. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has given Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta and Enontekiö a warning of bad driving weather due to snowfall and blowing snow.

The wind is weak on Independence Day.

“It’s not biting at all, it’s that weak.”

Lauhin independence day has been Department of Meteorology included in 2015. At that time, independence was celebrated in Mariehamn, Åland, in a temperature of 11.1 degrees.

For example, it was particularly cold in 1985. At that time, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the meter showed -37.6 degrees below zero in Salla, Lapland.

Very fluctuating temperatures have also been measured across Finland on Independence Day. Department of Meteorology according to 1986, it was six degrees in Helsinki, while it was freezing cold in Lapland and even 30 degrees below zero were measured in Sodankylä.