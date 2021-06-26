Weather, African heat increasingly strong: African anticlonus. That’s when and where

Hot on Italy even stronger: theAfrican anticlonus is in pressing as reported by the forecast of the next few days. Peaks of 35-37 degrees in the North and Center, while the South will exceed 40. Let’s see the situation.

Weather, anticyclone with African heat. Forecasts

Forecasts weather tell great African anticyclone which for many days has been embracing almost all of Italy has no intention of abandoning it and on the contrary, from Sunday it will become stronger and stronger. According to the meteo.it that with the further strengthening of the anticyclone will begin a new wave of African heat which will not only affect the South, but this time will also affect the North, at least initially.

(source ilmeteo.it)

From Sunday the maximum thermal values ​​will gradually begin to increase in the Center-North, but it will be from next week that the heat will really be felt. Between Monday and Wednesday it will be possible to reach peaks of 35-37 ° C in large cities such as Milan, Bologna, Florence, Rome, but also in Padua, Ferrara, Mantua. The South will not be outdone either, after a slight tempering of the heat, will return to measure values ​​above 40 ° C especially on Puglia, the Ionian coasts, Calabria and Sicily.

FORECAST

Saturday 26. In the north: some thunderstorms on the Alpine borders, sun elsewhere. Middle: good weather prevailing. South: sunny.

Sunday 27. In the north: isolated thunderstorms in the Alps, especially in the west, sunshine and warmer elsewhere. Middle: sunny and warmer weather. In the south: good weather, less hot than in previous days.

Monday 28. In the north: sun and intense heat. Middle: good weather, rising heat. South: sunny and warm.

From Tuesday still lots of sun and increasingly hot weather, especially in the South.

source www.ilmeteo.it