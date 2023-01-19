Zacatecas, Zac.- The weather in Aguascalientes from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 January 2023, will be with low temperatures due to the cold front 25.

According to National Metereological Service (SMN) by the end of this week wait that the temperatures reach -5 to 0° centigrade

The SMN noted that it is approaching the Ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea will cause isolated rains and intervals of showers in the southeast of the country.

so in Aguascalientes recorded minimum temperatures for Thursday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frosts in mountainous areas.

While for the Friday morning, minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C will be recorded with possible frosts in mountainous areas.

For him Saturday January 21 Aguascalientes will have wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

finally the Sunday, January 22, minimum temperatures will be recorded for Sunday morning from -5 to 0 °C with frost in mountainous areas and wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms