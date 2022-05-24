Weather In Ylivieska, the frosty morning rose to the spring heat record

Wednesday is still largely warm and rainy throughout Finland.

Ylivieskan The airport in Northern Ostrobothnia was the coldest observation station in Finland on Tuesday morning. The lowest night temperature there was -1.9 degrees.

However, the temperature reversed and during the day the heat rose to 23.5 degrees in Ylivieska, which is a spring heat record in Finland.

Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Nina Karusto says there is not necessarily a better explanation for the hard rise.

“There have been twenty-degree readings all the way to Lapland. Even in Utsjoki, almost 20 degrees, ”Karusto commented on the temperatures on Tuesday.

Wednesday is still largely warm and rainy throughout Finland, in the north the temperatures may rise even more. It will already be raining on the west coast in the afternoon, and the air will cool with the rains.

The weather is starting to change in a more volatile direction as the week progresses, but Thursday is still fairly rainy in much of the country.