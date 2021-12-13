Weather In the next few days it will be known to rain in the metropolitan area, but Saturday will be spent in the cold

For Christmas, the forecast promises frost, but is there snow? It’s still a mystery.

The next few days is spent in the Helsinki metropolitan area in a lot of sheltered weather, when the temperature is forecast to remain mainly on the plus side, says the meteorologist on duty Antti Kokko From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

However, the rest of the week gets cooler and Saturdays are celebrated in frost. Similarly, the forecast for Christmas week promises frost.

The reason for the mild weather is the southwestern air flow. Mondays have been celebrated in the Helsinki metropolitan area at a couple of temperatures, and Tuesday is going to be a rainy day, Kokko said on Monday.

The next few days will be mostly cloudy. Rain will come, probably mostly as water. Sleet and snow are also possible.

“On Thursday, the wind will start to turn north and the weather will cool. On Saturday, it is already clearly frosty, ”Kokko interprets the forecasts.

As the wind direction turns north, the type of weather becomes drier and at times clear.

About Christmas week looks like a frosty week is coming. Whether it’s snow then at Christmas is still a mystery, as it may be that the northerly airflow doesn’t bring snowfall, even if it comes from frost.

Snowy gentle air flow may take away from the metropolitan area. However, the situation varies because there is different amounts of snow in different areas. Kokko says it looks like the snow will melt more in the next few days than there will be more.

The varied weather on the shelter and frost side in recent days has made the streets very slippery in places. On the night before Saturday, there was as much icing rain as possible, when the rainwater freezes as soon as it hits the ground or other surfaces, such as the car’s windshield.

Freezing rain occurs when the temperature is above zero at an altitude of a few hundred meters or a kilometer. The rain coming through it comes as water, but there is frost on and near the ground, causing the subcooled water to freeze as soon as it hits the frosty surfaces. This makes the weather very slippery.

Meteorological researcher at the department Matti Kämäräinen says “there will be less freezing rain in the south and on the coast in the future. The reason is to move from a sleet to a rainy climate. Inland and north, on the other hand, freezing rains increase as the transition from a snowy climate to a sleet climate in these areas.

Freezing rain and slipperyness have also been a challenge for motorists in the Helsinki metropolitan area, says the commissioner Juha Haapalainen About the Helsinki police. In slippery weather there have been crashes, but no statistics have been done.

“After the night, some places have been very slippery.”