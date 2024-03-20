Weather | In the morning, bad driving weather in a part of western Finland

A scattered area of ​​snow will arrive from the west, which may be accompanied by freezing drizzle.

Early Those who commute to work in the morning should drive with caution in parts of the western parts of Finland. The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a severe weather warning for the night and morning for the coast of the province of Ostrobothnia and part of Meri-Lapland.

The warning about bad driving weather is valid until seven in the morning. From the municipalities of Meri-Lap, the warning applies to Kemi, Tornio, Simo and Tervola.

The driving weather is weakened by a scattered area of ​​snow coming from the west, which may be accompanied by freezing drizzle.