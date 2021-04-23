The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy in the east and north, and tilted to heat during the day, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, and are active at times during the day in the east.

The winds will be southeasterly, turning into northwesterly and northeasterly 10-20, reaching 35 km / hr.

The Arabian Gulf: light waves, while the first tide will occur at 10:29, the second tide at 23:56, the first tide at 17:17, and the second tide at 05:35.

The Sea of ​​Oman: light, while the first tide will occur at 19:52, the second tide at 08:22, the first tide at 13:28, and the second tide at 02:15.