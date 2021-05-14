The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be generally healthy, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast, and may be cumulus on the mountains in the afternoon, and tilted to heat during the day, and wet at night and early morning in some coastal areas.

The wind is light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust during the day.

The center stated, in its daily statement, that the wind movement will be southwesterly – northwesterly and northeasterly / 10-20, reaching 35 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 16:21, the second tide at 02:29, the first tide at 09:32 and the second tide at 20:05.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 12:22, the second tide at 23:08, the first ebb at 18:00, and the second tide at 05:58.