The National Weather Service foresees a rainy Thursday, with storms of varied intensity throughout the day and temperatures between 20 and 22 degrees.

The same body issued in the last hours a alert for strong storms and heavy rains for the north of Buenos Aires and south of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos.

An unstable climate is announced in the City of Buenos Aires and the AMBA, with rains and storms throughout the day, with winds from the east sector rotating to the northeast.

It was also specified that there may be temporary improvements but the rains will continue throughout the day.

Very Short Term Notice 2021-03-25 05:56:00

Validity: three hours from its issuance

For Friday it is forecast cloudy sky and isolated rain all day, with winds from the east sector and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees and a maximum of 23.

The SMN anticipates that the weekend will also be marked by rain and bad weather, with isolated rains and showers throughout Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 22 degrees.

JPE