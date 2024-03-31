Weather | In the beginning week, it may snow again in Helsinki

The spring warmth that warmed Helsinki at Easter will disappear in the beginning week. Helsinki residents should not give up their winter coats just yet.

About to start it may snow again this week in Helsinki.

The temperature, which quickly rose to the plus side, will drop on the night before Wednesday, when the cold air mass arrives in Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute To Eerik Saarika.

On Monday, it will still be warm and humid in Helsinki, but in the middle of the week, the temperature will drop to freezing at night and only slightly above zero during the day.

The most abundant snowfall will occur in more eastern Finland, but also in Helsinki the rain may turn into snow in the middle of the week.

According to Saarikalle, city dwellers should be prepared for fluctuating temperatures.

At the end of the week, the air flow will turn to the southwest again and the temperature curves will turn upwards, Saarikke predicts.

in Helsinki according to Saarikalle, April's cool start does not differ from longer-term reviews.

On the other hand, it will be about five degrees colder than average during the days in the beginning of the week in northern Finland.