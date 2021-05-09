Weather In the beginning of the week, the weather will turn around, but can it be called summer? The counter tells you with the accuracy of the day when summer has arrived in different parts of Finland during the last 60 years

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has a precise definition for summer. According to it, the madness of Europe in 1968, the summer ended in a short Kilpisjärvi.

Bridge during the week the weather turns around when the rear winter changes to quite summer temperatures. In some parts of the country, the temperature may rise to more than 20 degrees on Tuesday.

So Tuesday is the first day of summer? Not necessarily if the definition of summer wants to be accurate.

Meteorologists often talk about thermal summer. It starts when the average daily temperature rises permanently above 10 degrees. Finland is a long country, and summer does not reach all corners of the country at the same time: last year, the thermal summer began in the southernmost parts of the country on 21 May and in the northernmost parts of Lapland on 12 June.

On Mother’s Day, Heidi Ikonen collected white anemones in Kerava near her grandparents’ villa. It has been his tradition for many years.­

In 2018 and 2019, the beginning of the thermal summer was expected in Kilpisjärvi until July, while in Ilomantsi the summer was considered to have started a couple of months earlier, on 10 May.

“Finland’s climate is characterized by variation between years, and thermal summer is no exception. At its earliest, summer has started in the south in late April, but in the north, summer can be expected until late June, ”says a meteorologist from the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Ville Siiskonen.

In 2000, the thermal summer began on 19 April at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and Salon Kärkä observation stations. This is the early summer start date of the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s measurement history up to 1959.

On long-term averages, thermal summer begins at its earliest in the southern parts of the country. Thermal summer in Eastern Finland typically arrives faster than in coastal areas of the same latitude, as the eastern border is under the influence of warm air masses arriving from Russia during the summer.

The vast sea area bordering the coastal areas of Ostrobothnia is slowly warming up, which is why the people of Vaasa typically wait longer for the thermal summer than the people of Lieksa.

Although the variation between years is large, the onset of thermal summer in Finland seems to have preceded the 1960s.

On Sunday, Martin Haug threw a lure on the shores of Lake Rusutjärvi in ​​Tuusula.­

Thermal defining the seasons is not easy. The calculated start date of each season is determined separately for each of Finland’s more than 100 observation stations. At the same observation station, the temperature can fluctuate above and below certain limit values ​​for a long time.

“If there are summers where the temperature is sawn above and below ten degrees, the thermal summer gets sort of defined, but its start and end dates may look strange.”

The determination uses the sum of heat calculated from the average temperatures for many consecutive days. This allows one cool day after three days with an average temperature above 10 degrees does not yet stop the progress of the thermal summer.

Deviations longer than a couple of days cause a headache in the definition. Can a season last a week?

Butter, at least if you look at the measurement history.

The latest thermal summer in the history of Finnish measurement began on Sunday, September 1, 1968 in Enontekiö at the now decommissioned observation station at Lake Kilpisjärvi.

The summer of 1968 was short in Kilpisjärvi: already the following Sunday, September 8, the thermal autumn began at the observation station, when the average daily temperature dropped permanently below ten.

“Previously, the station had days during the summer when the average daily temperature was over 10 degrees, but the longest period was at the beginning of September,” Siiskonen explains.

Even today, the thermal summer can be quite short at the observation stations located in the fells of Lapland. On the other hand, the thermal winter produces headaches.

A winter that did not come, headed HS his story a year ago southern temperate and light snow from the winter season 2019–2020. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, however, the thermal winter also arrived in the south that winter, more precisely on 25 February. That winter lasted only five days.

Read more: 36 photos of the winter that did not come – Even the first snow race in Helsinki was not decided because the first snow did not rain

Lauha in the second, the winter received the Finnish Meteorological Institute to change their way monitor the change of thermal seasons.

Earlier, the department announced in near real time the start of the thermal season in different parts of the country. Today, it only determines the start dates of thermal seasons at the end of each season, when the season has surely reached the whole country.

The department justified the change on the grounds that, especially with the warming of the climate, it has become more difficult to determine the start and end times of thermal winter. In mild winters, there may be several short periods of frost instead of one long one, and in the future it may not make sense to monitor thermal seasons at all, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said in a statement.

While thermal winters are rare, especially in the southern and southwestern parts of the country, Finland’s thermal summer is estimated to be extended by 4-5 days a decade, Finnish researchers estimate in a publication published last year in the International Journal of Climatology. research article.

Read more: “We don’t quite get here in London, but we’re moving in that direction a bit” – Winters will warmer and rain will become more common in the future

Meteorologist Ville Siiskonen does not start to guess whether the thermal season will change to summer in the beginning of the week.

“It’s still hard to say if the incoming warm air mass at the beginning of the thermal summer. But statistically, the thermal summer in the south can begin at these times of the year, in mid-May. ”

Viirro’s family settled down to eat snacks along Myllykoski in Nurmijärvi on Sunday.­

Nature is really waking up when the temperature in southern Finland is expected to rise to over 20 degrees in the week that begins.­

Although summer temperatures are already approaching in the south, the Finnish Meteorological Institute has not yet announced when this year’s thermal winter will change to spring in various parts of Finland. In the northern parts of the country, there may still be a thermal winter: in Lapland, there is more than half a meter of snow, and in Kilpisjärvi the daytime temperature has barely risen above just zero in recent days.

Definitions based on temperatures for the seasons are mainly used in the Nordic countries. More typical is the division into three-month periods, with the summer seasons being June, July, and August.

“After all, a thermal summer is just one big one. People can determine according to their own mood when everyone feels that summer is starting, ”says Siiskonen.

When does the meteorologist himself feel that the summer has begun?

“I don’t have a precise definition for summer myself. Maybe that’s when you focus on outdoor shorts on your foot. For others, of course, they can go on foot as early as April. ”

Hanna and Jori Ruuskanen from Kuopio enjoy the spring sun on the terrace of Café Väinö.­