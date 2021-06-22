Digital Millennium

Tamaulipas / 06.22.2021 07:21:35

The Weather forecast for this one Tuesday, June 22 it’s heaven partly cloudy in the morning and increased cloudiness in the afternoon, with intense occasional rains in Veracruz, very strong in Tamaulipas, as well as intervals of showers in Tabasco, all with electric shocks and possible hail fall.

The National Metereological Service foresees environment cool in the morning with fog banks in mountain areas, and very hot in the afternoon. Southeast wind from 20 to 30 km / h with streaks of 50 to 60 km / h on Veracruz Y Tabasco.

The tropical wave No. 4 will cross the west of the country and tropical wave No. 5 will approach towards the Yucatan peninsula, in addition there will be superior atmospheric instability, these systems will cause intense punctual rains in San Luis Potosi, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, Jalisco and Michoacán and very strong punctuals in Chihuahua, Durango, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Querétaro, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Temperatures today …

Tampico: maximum minimum 31 ° / 23 ° C

Victoria City: maximum minimum 37 ° / 22 ° C

Reynosa: maximum minimum 37 ° / 26 ° C

Nuevo Laredo: maximum minimum 41 ° / 27 ° C

Matamoros: maximum minimum 32 ° / 28 ° C

Miquihuana: maximum minimum 28 ° / 15 ° C

