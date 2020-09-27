In St. Petersburg, the temperature record has been broken again. On Saturday, September 26, the air in the Northern capital warmed up to plus 22.5 degrees.

As the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus said on his Facebook page, the previous historical maximum (plus 21.7 degrees) was noted in 1974.

The forecaster noted that it was not so warm in the middle of the third decade of September in the city in the entire history of meteorological observations.

Recall that this is the third temperature record in St. Petersburg this week. September 23 in the city was a clear sunny day with a temperature of + 21.1 degrees. On September 24, the air warmed up to plus 23.4 degrees.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that practically throughout the entire territory of Russia, the air temperature exceeds the norm.