FORECASTERS predict that the costa’s sunny, spring-like weather will soon come to an end.

Temperatures in Malaga are expected to take a nasty turn on Wednesday evening (April 7) as Aement issue a yellow weather warning for rough sea.

The warning comes into place from Thursday from 3am until 3pm with waves of up to three meters expected to hit the Costa del Sol.

Weather expert José Luis Escudero on his Storms and Lightning blog says, “As of tonight there is a probability of weak and occasional showers on the coast of Malaga and in the Guadalhorce valley. This is due to the humid east wind and the cold air that we have in the upper layers of the atmosphere. “

But it’s not all bad news, as things are expected to pick back up with temperatures set to steadily rise from Friday.

The end of the week will see highs of 22 degrees – so don’t be put off by tonight’s gloomy weather, you could be back on the beach by the weekend!

