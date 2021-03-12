Weather In southern and central Finland, bad driving conditions, traffic weather in some places dangerous

Poor driving conditions are caused by snowfall, condensation of air and strong winds that smash snow on the road.

Terrestrial In the southern and central part, you can expect bad driving today, warns Fintraffic Road Traffic Center in its release. According to the center, the driving environment will be very bad in many ways.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of dangerous traffic weather in southern Finland. Department warning map according to the south the road is very bad and the risk of an accident is considerable.

Driving conditions are also poor in central Finland and on the west coast and the risk of accidents is increased.

Last on Tuesday, a snowy driveway posed challenges for motorists as light, dusty frost snow mixed traffic.

On Tuesday in Turku on Turunväylä, dozens of cars were reared, involving a total of 88 vehicles.

However, Friday’s rainfall is forecast to be lower than Tuesday’s readings.