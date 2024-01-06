Weather | In places, the temperature can rise to 30 degrees in a few days

The freezing cold will continue on Sunday, but quite warm weather is coming from the west.

Last the severe frosts of the past few days will continue throughout the country on Sunday, but already on Sunday evening the weather will start to warm up from the west, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Saturday.

On Saturday, after the evening rain, the coldest reading of the day was measured at Suomussalmi in Kainuu. There, the meter showed 35.8 degrees below zero. It was also almost as cold in some other localities in Kainuu.

“On Saturday, the very cold reading may still hurt above that during the evening”, estimates the meteorologist on duty Juha Tuomala for STT.

According to him, the night before Sunday could be the coldest of the current week, at least in southern Finland. The frost reading was predicted to hurt even in the south at night to 25 degrees.

On Saturday, the Finnish fire brigades received numerous alarms about fires and water damage. The fire risk could have been increased by the fact that people tried to melt the frozen pipes in some strange ways, according to a few rescue services.

Meteorology on Sunday, the department's warning map has a warning of severe frost for the entire country, excluding Lapland and Åland. On Sunday evening, a bad driving weather warning will also come into effect in the western part of the country and parts of central Finland, when the weather type starts to change.

“The driving weather is being warned because the warming weather will bring hail to the road surfaces from the west,” Tuomala said.

On Monday, according to the warning map, the driving weather is already bad in all of Finland, excluding the three localities of Northeast Finland.

“Tuesday seems to be the warmest day of the coming week. Then the temperature will rise to plus in the southern and central parts of the country, and probably even as far as Southern Lapland,” the meteorologist predicts.

So the temperature may rise by around 30 degrees in some places in a few days.

In the middle of next week, according to preliminary forecasts, the weather may start to cool down again.