Digital Millennium

Monterrey / 19.06.2021 08:30:09

This Saturday the maximum temperature in Monterrey will be 37 degrees with partially sunny sky conditions and a very hot environment during the afternoon, and at night it will drop to 31 degrees, ruling out the possibility of rain.

Tomorrow we expect a minimum of 25 and a maximum of 38 degrees with 10 percent of chance of shower.

The Monday the thermometer will stay between 26 and 39 degrees, and the Tuesday between 24 and 32 degrees.

The Wednesday it will increase the chance of rain to 30 percent, while the minimum will be 23 and the maximum will be 34 degrees.

Will be the Thursday when the possibility of a shower is ruled out; the thermometer will stay between 23 and 35 degrees.

.