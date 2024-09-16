Mexico will face a varied climate panorama this September 16, 2024with rains ranging from isolated to intense in much of the territoryaccompanied by a increase in temperatures and strong gusts of wind in several regions.

States such as are expected to San Luis Potosi, Hidalgo, Oaxaca and Chiapas register the more severe rainfallwith cumulative figures that could fluctuate between 75 and 150 millimeterswhich could result in significant ponding, flooding and landslides, as well as rising river and stream levels.

Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Queretaro, State of Mexico, Michoacan, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan will also face heavy rains with records of up to 75 millimeters.

As for the temperaturesare expected maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 °C in Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, while other regions such as Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, and Coahuila will experience highs of 30 to 35 °C.

In addition, the mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, the State of Mexico and Puebla could record minimum temperatures ranging between 0 and 5 °C.

Winds will not be far behind in terms of intensity, with gusts that could reach 50 to 70 km/h in Baja California and Sonora, potentially resulting in the fall of trees and structures such as advertisements.

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Cold front arrives in Mexico today

On September 16, a new cold front will approach northwestern Mexico, interacting with the subtropical jet stream, triggering showers, a significant drop in temperatures, and wind gusts reaching between 50 and 70 km/h in Baja California and Sonora.

At the same time, various low pressure channels distributed in the north, west, center, east and southeast of the country, when combined with the humidity of both oceans and atmospheric instability at high levels, will generate precipitation ranging from showers to very heavy rains.

These conditions will be accompanied by electrical discharges and the possible formation of hail in the affected areas, with heavy rains expected especially in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Oaxaca and Chiapas.