The third heat wave persists throughout Mexico with temperatures that exceed 30 degrees Celsius in all federal entities.

This Sunday, June 18, the areas most affected by this heat wave are Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán, where thermometers are expected to reach 45 degrees.

Meanwhile, an atypical cold front extends over the northern border of the country, interacting with a dry line and generating rainshowers, electric shocks, intense winds of 60 to 70 km/h and possible hail fall in that region.

Heavy rains are also forecast in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as the possibility of whirlwinds in Coahuila.

In addition, low pressure channels will be present inside the national territory, and the Tropical Wave Number 4 will move slowly along the Gulf of Tehuantepec, which will cause very heavy rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, showers and heavy rains in the west and south of the country, as well as scattered rains in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The high pressure system located in the middle levels of the atmosphere continues to be responsible for maintaining the heat wave throughout the countrywith temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in all regions.

High temperatures

Maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 45 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

In addition, maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius are forecast in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Sinaloa and Sonora.

In Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Durango, the southwest of the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and Zacatecas, maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected, while in Mexico City and Tlaxcala temperatures will range between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Given this situation, the population is recommended to take precautions, such as avoid prolonged sun exposurestay hydrated, pay special attention to people with chronic diseases, children and the elderly, and follow the instructions of the health and civil protection authorities.

In contrast, minimum temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees Celsius are expected in the mornings in the mountainous areas of Baja California, the State of Mexico, and Puebla.

rain and wind

On the other hand, rains of variable intensity are forecast in various regions of the country. In Chiapas and Oaxaca, very heavy rains are expected. In Chihuahua, Durango and Guerrero heavy rains are forecast.

In Coahuila, Guanajuato, Jalisco and Michoacán intervals of showers are expected. In addition, isolated rains are expected in Aguascalientes, Campeche, Colima, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, southern Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

The heaviest rainfall could be accompanied by electrical discharges, strong gusts of wind and possible hailstorms. There is a risk of landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows, and flooding in low-lying areas of the mentioned states.

Strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms are expected in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Sonora. In addition, wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are forecast, also with possible dust storms, in Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro , San Luis Potosi, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

Likewise, a southerly wind is expected with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h dust storms in Nuevo León and Tamaulipaswhile in Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán, wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are forecast.

These weather conditions are the result of the interaction of various systems, such as a unusual cold front for this time of year that extends over the northern border of the countrya dry line in Coahuila, low pressure channels distributed in various regions of Mexico and Tropical Wave Number 4, which advances slowly through the Gulf of Tehuantepec.