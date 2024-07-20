Between this friday night and the early Saturday morningThey wait heavy rains in Campeche, Chiapas, Jalisco, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Tabasco and southern Veracruz, and Very strong in 12 more states, including Durango, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Mexico City and the State of Mexico, among others, according to a notice from the National Metereological Service from Semarnat-Conagua.

Weather for this Friday night

During the night of today Friday, a low pressure channelin interaction with tropical wave number 11, over the southwest of Jalisco, and number 12, as it passes through the Yucatan Peninsula and the southeast of Mexico, will cause intense rains (75 to 150 millimeters) [mm]) in Campeche, Chiapas, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Tabasco and southern Veracruz, as well as very strong (50 to 75 mm) in Quintana Roo and Yucatán, highlights the SMN in its bulletin.

It is expected that by the end of the day, wave 11 will no longer have an impact on the country, it added.

On the other hand, the Mexican monsoon over the northwest of the country, a frontal system close to the northern border and low pressure channels extending across the north, west and center of the country will generate heavy rains in Durango, Nayarit, Sinaloa and southern Zacatecas; very heavy rains in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Morelos, Puebla, Sonora and Zacatecas, as well as heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) in Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Tlaxcala.

The rain forecast for Friday night could include thunderstorms and hail.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) and possible whirlwinds or tornadoes are also forecast in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas, and conditions for the formation of waterspouts off the coasts of Campeche, Chiapas, Tabasco, southern Veracruz and Yucatán.

Forecast for tomorrow Saturday

On Saturday morning, minimum temperatures will be between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius in high areas of Durango, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala, the SMN said in its bulletin.

In the afternoon, maximum temperatures will be 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Baja California, Sinaloa and Sonora; 35 to 40 degrees in Campeche, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Yucatan, as well as 30 to 35 degrees in Chiapas, Colima, Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosi and Veracruz.

Heavy rains are expected in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Sonora and southern Veracruz; very heavy rains in Chihuahua, Durango, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla, Sinaloa and southern Zacatecas; heavy rains in Aguascalientes, Campeche, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Yucatán, as well as showers (5 to 25 mm) in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. The precipitation could be with electrical discharges and hail.

Heavy to intense rains could cause puddles, landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, as well as overflows and flooding in areas of the aforementioned states. Therefore, the population is urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) and the National Water Commission (Conagua) and follow the recommendations of Civil Protection.

As for wind, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are forecast in Baja California, Campeche, Chihuahua, Sonora, Tabasco and Yucatan, and gusts of 30 to 50 km/h in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacan, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Zacatecas, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

There will be conditions for the formation of whirlwinds in Chihuahua and Sonora, and for dust storms in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The conditions described will be caused by the Mexican monsoon, tropical wave number 12, which will move through southeastern Mexico, instability at high altitude and low pressure channels over the Gulf of Mexico and the interior of the country.