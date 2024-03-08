Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

Ground fog early Thursday morning (March 7th) in the Murnauer Moos in Bavaria. According to weather experts, March will no longer bring snow or permanent frost. © IMAGO/S. Derder/angle of view

After the warmest February since weather records began, March will also be mild. Weather experts expect temperatures of up to 18 degrees – and Friday will be the nicest day of the week.

Munich – Germany can look forward to sunny spring weather in the coming days. Friday (March 8th) will be the most beautiful day of the week: the sun will shine for up to eleven hours in many parts of the country. And the rest of the weekend will be mostly sunny. It is expected to continue to be mild in the next two weeks: neither permanent frost, snow nor cold snaps are to be expected, according to the forecast from weather experts such as Dominik Jung and the German Weather Service (DWD).

No March winter: mild weather brings lots of sun and pleasant temperatures

Overall, March is currently warmer with an average temperature of 6.1 degrees compared to this month's average of 4.6 degrees. The trend appears to be continuing: last month was the warmest February since weather records began. “There is no sign of March winter, late winter or arctic winter anywhere,” says weather expert Dominik Jung von Weather.net.

In the second half of the week, temperatures even climb to 18 degrees, but on average during the day they are in the range of a mild ten to 14 degrees, depending on the region of Germany. “Spring will remain with us, an influx of cold air with a blanket of snow is not to be expected,” explains Jung. This is “the exact opposite of winter fantasies,” the expert continued. Due to the fresh easterly wind, the perceived temperature, especially in the shade, is lower than the abundance of sunshine would suggest.

Weather in March: This is what the coming week will be like

From next Sunday onwards, weather experts are predicting more changeable weather, which could also bring intermittent rain. Next week there will be partly clouds and partly sunshine.

Friday, March 8th: up to 11 hours of sunshine, 8 to 13 degrees, dry

Saturday, March 9th: 8 to 17 degrees, mix of sunshine and clouds, dry

Sunday, March 10th: 9 to 14 degrees, cloudy, some rain in the southwest

Monday, March 11th: 7 to 12 degrees, cloudy, rainy

Tuesday, March 12th: 7 to 11 degrees, heavily cloudy, occasional rain showers

Wednesday, March 13th: 6 to 11 degrees, heavily cloudy but mostly dry

Thursday March 14th: 11 to 18 degrees, cloudy with some sunshine, dry

Friday, March 15th: 8 to 15 degrees, cloudy, with some sunshine, partly rain in the south*

*Source: Weather.net

Weather in March: Mild during the day, slightly frosty at night

Temperatures can continue to be slightly frosty during the nights and early mornings in March. Even in the urban centers in western Germany, the minimum temperatures could easily fall into the minus range on Friday night, the DWD reported. DWD meteorologist Robert also confirmed that a late winter onset is not expected in the coming week Hausen.