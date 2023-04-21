Weather | In Lapland, you can prepare for the arrival of snow and sleet

South- and in Southwest Finland, the highest temperature of the day can reach 17–18 degrees today, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The temperature can rise to the same places in Western Finland as well. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the highest temperature of spring so far, 18.8 degrees, measured yesterday may also be expected in the southern part of the country.

“In the next few days, maybe even the highest temperature can break, but it’s quite local and affects the southern part of the country,” says the meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen.

So there will still be enough heat on Saturday, but after that it will cool down. More clouds and rain will arrive over the southern and central parts of the country on Sunday. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, sleet can also occur in the middle of the country.

To Lapland on the other hand, snow and sleet rains will arrive already this evening.

“Further south in Lapland there is also water,” says Parviainen.

On Saturday, five centimeters of snow may fall in the central parts of Lapland. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, a driving weather warning has been issued for the area.

In parts of Northern Lapland, daytime temperatures will remain a few degrees below zero on Saturday. The change is clear, because in Northern Lapland, for example, Utsjoki was eight degrees warm on Thursday.