Weather In Lapland, a winter frost record was measured, but the year ends in the south in mild weather

New Year’s Eve is celebrated in southern Finland in plus seasons, but there may also be snowfall.

The rest of the year 2020 will be on the verge of temperate weather.

On Sunday, in many places on the south coast, the ground was covered in thin snow, but the early week is likely to melt it away quickly. Inland, however, the snow can stay on the ground a little better, as the temperature is slightly lower than on the coast by the open Gulf of Finland.

The New Year will also be welcomed, at least in the south, in plus sleet, and possibly also in snow or sleet, if possible.

“Now on Sunday, the south flow has intensified and in many places in the south the temperature is rising to the plus side. It’s the spirit of the game anyway, and until New Year’s Day, it’s quite calm, ”says the meteorologist on duty To Eerik Saarika From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Night temperatures will also remain above zero for the week beginning in the south.

“While it’s mild, it rains on Tuesdays especially. There will be snow and sleet in the southern part of the country, and icy rain in the east. Wet snow can accumulate in several places on Tuesday, ”says Saarika.

On Wednesday, the weather condenses further and, for example, the Helsinki metropolitan area can have three degrees of heat.

New Year’s Eve may be snowy, at least according to some weather patterns.

“In many places next week rainfall may come, but where it comes and whether there will be a stronger rainfall area, it is now being monitored. Tuesday’s rains, on the other hand, are a clear thing, ”he says.

“There is calm anyway.”

In Utsjoki was measured this winter’s frost record on the late evening of the day of the day, when Kevtsärvi in ​​Utsjoki had a temperature of -41.1 degrees. Frost levels were then believed to decrease.

“It’s not a record. There are such frosts of more than forty degrees somewhere in the country for several years, ”says Saarika.

The Finnish frost record was measured in Kittilä in 1999, and there is still a long way to go. At the end of January that year, there were frosts of 45–50 degrees in northern and central Lapland for about a week. The Finnish frost record, –51.5 degrees, was then measured at Pitt in Kittilä.

The previous particularly severe frost winter was experienced in 2003, when -31.3 degrees were measured on 7 January at Helsinki-Vantaa, for example.