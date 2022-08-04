Guadalajara Jalisco.- The forecast of climate For today in Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is expected in the morning and in the afternoon cloudy with showers and rainy punctual strong ones in the Costa-SierraOccidental, Sierra Amula and Costa Sur regions.

Rains with showers are also expected today in the Valles, Central, Lagunas Sur, Southeast and Ciénega regions, isolated rains in the Norte and Altos Sur regions, the rains will occur in the afternoon and evening, the same as could extend during the early morning and early morning hourswill be accompanied by electrical activity and possible hail fall.

The environment will be hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40°C, in some regions of the state, cool environment at night and at dawn. Banks of fog will be registered in the Valles, Central, Lagunas, Ciénega, Sur, Southeast and sierras regions of the entity, said today the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Low pressure line over the Sierra Madre Occidental and the Neovolcanic Axis, together with the entry of moisture from the Pacific on both coasts, will generate rains in the northern, western, central and eastern regions of the national territory. In addition to passing the Tropical Wave 18will favor the formation of possible storms accompanied by electrical activity and possible hail fall in Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima and Guerrero.

Next, we leave you the weather forecast by region issued by the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

regional forecast

Climate in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

The city of Guadalajara cloudy sky is expected today, with a greater probability of rain for the afternoon, night and early morning.

Max temperature 27°C

Minimum temperature 17°C

Sunrise: 7:30:08 a.m.

Sunset: 20:31:16 hrs

Extended weather forecast issued by Conagua for the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Autlan de Navarro

Cloudy skies are expected, with a greater probability of rain for the afternoon, night and early morning.

Max temperature 32°C

Min temperature 25°C

Sunrise sun: 7:35:33 hrs

Sunset: 20:34:06 hrs

Vallarta Port

In the city of Vallarta Port Today cloudy skies are expected, with a greater probability of rain for the afternoon and evening.

Max temperature 32°C

Min temperature 25°C

Swell (m) 1.5

Sunrise sun: 7:37:52 hrs

Sunset: 20:38:56 hrs