Goodbye to sun and abnormal heat. In the next 48 hours everything changes in Italy with the arrival of typical cold of the period. Not only. Andrea Garbinato, head of the site's editorial team iLMeteo.itconfirms the arrival of clouds and torrential rain already tomorrow, Friday 5 January: in the morning we will only have a few showers as a starter for the worsening; the regions affected by the first meteorological problems will be Sardinia, Liguria and Upper Tuscany, partly also Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta. From the afternoon the front, connected to low pressure on the Gulf of Lion, will then push the heaviest rains towards the entire North-West and then up to the Triveneto. Snow will fall at hilly altitudes in Piedmont and above 700-800 meters elsewhere. The entire North, by the evening, will fall into a decidedly disturbed phase with the Befana Cyclone in depth on the Ligurian Sea and the gradually decreasing temperatures.

On Saturday 6 January, precisely on the occasion of the arrival of the Befana, the Cyclone will then bring bad weather spread across Italy with local 'very strong gale force' winds. In particular, we will have the most violent gusts in southern Sardinia, but very strong winds will also blow in Sicily, Puglia, the Tyrrhenian coasts and the Alps; they will ultimately be tense on the rest of the country, even in the normally quiet Po Valley. A windy Epiphany everywhere with bad winter weather and with a first drop in temperatures. In the Alps the Befana, instead of black Coal, will give an extraordinary white coat with more than half a meter of fresh snow between Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli.

The Cyclone, with a very deep minimum pressure of around 990 hPa, will move towards the Middle Adriatic on Sunday 7 January, recalling very cold currents from the Balkansof distant Russian polar extraction: in short, from Sunday, air masses will enter Italy, at times freezing, and the thermometer will drop even further. Sunday's precipitation will be snowy up to hilly altitudes also in the Centre and finally fresh snow will return even in the Apennines above 500 meters above sea level. The most important precipitation systems will rotate around the low pressure minimum, in counterclockwise motion, with the heaviest rainfall expected in Emilia Romagna, Marche and the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea: precisely in the area facing the Upper Adriatic, the heavy rainfall and the influx of air polar conditions could cause heavy snowfall on the hills exposed to the Bora winds.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 4. In the north: stable, sunny weather in the mountains. Middle: Sunny and mild. In the south: some showers in the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea, little cloudy with pleasant weather elsewhere.

Friday 5. In the north: strong bad weather, snow at hilly levels. In the center: bad weather with heavy rain in Sardinia and on the Tyrrhenian side. In the south: worsening in the evening.

Saturday 6. In the north: strong bad weather, snow at hilly levels. In the center: bad weather with intense rain; strong winds in Sardinia. In the south: bad weather with strengthening winds.

Trend: still very unstable weather with rain and snowfall at hilly altitudes, temperatures widespread and a significant drop.