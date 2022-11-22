Hunucmá, Yucatán.- The Weather forecast for this Tuesday, November 22 in the town Hunucma, Yucatán, indicates that there will be a mild dawn with cloudy intervals and cloudy skies, while throughout the day a hot and humid environment is expected accompanied by partly cloudy to cloudy skies with the presence of light precipitation. At night, a temperate environment will prevail, accompanied by skies with cloudy intervals and some drizzle.

As for the temperatures, this Tuesday in Hunucma, Yucatan, maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, the possibility of light to heavy rainfall remains in the afternoon and evening.

In nearby towns like Sisal, Tetiz, Celestún, Umán and Mérida, the same conditions of temperate environment will prevail in the morning and temperate to hot throughout the day, as well as partly cloudy and cloudy skies especially in the afternoon. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the Southeast, North and East from 5 to 20 km/h with gusts of 26 km/h.

According to the report of the Merida Regional Hydrometeorological Center, from the National Water Commission (Conagua), temperate temperatures are expected throughout the state at dawn and at night, while there will be a hot environment during the course of the day. The maximum temperature will be 30°C and the minimum of 21°C in the southern part of the state. The prevailing humidity will be 90%.

According to the weather bulletin, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, will cause scattered rains and showers. Meanwhile, the frontal system number 10 has taken stationary characteristics in the Gulf of Mexico.

In Hunucma, Yucatanthe indicator of Sun Protection Factor it will be low during the first hours of the day, but it will increase to medium from 9 am to 10 am, while it will be high from 11 am to 12 pm and low from 2 pm onwards until night.

Sunrise will be at 6:14 a.m., noon will be at 11:45 a.m. and sunset is expected to be at 5:16 p.m. with a day length of 11 hours and 2 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service and State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.