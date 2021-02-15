The weather in Hesse and Lower Saxony remains wintry for the time being. The snow is followed by freezing rain on Monday – and therefore extremely slippery in places. The DWD warns.

After the beautiful Winter weather At the weekend it can be on the streets on Monday (February 15th, 2021) smooth become.

At the weekend it can be on the streets on Monday (February 15th, 2021) become. The German Weather Service ( DWD ) warns locally ice rain .

The warning of the DWD aggravated in the afternoon.

+++ 7:17 p.m .: The DWD has for the Werra-Meißner district the warning of extreme slipperiness extended to 11 p.m. Driving should be avoided at all costs. Also in Lower Saxony Black ice must be expected due to freezing rain or drizzle.

+++ 5.46 p.m .: The freezing rain is currently transforming streets and sidewalks in the district Northeim in mirror-smooth slides. Bus companies such as Ilmebahn and Regionalbus Braunschweig (RBB) have stopped operating at short notice.

The police are also warning about the smooth roads. Currently it is in Northeim district, however, has not yet reported any accidents* came. That sees in the region Goettingen completely different. “The cars are falling over in rows,” said a police spokesman. Also on the A7 near Göttingen has had a serious accident* occurs. The motorway is currently fully closed to the north.

Weather in Lower Saxony and Hesse: DWD increases warning level – black ice risk

+++ 5.14 p.m .: After the DWD the warning level for several counties in Lower Saxony and Hesse has increased, the more stringent warning was extended to 8 p.m. for the districts of Northeim and Waldeck-Frankenberg. In addition, there is now an official warning of frost for several regions until 6 p.m. on Tuesday (February 16, 2021). This occurs between minus 1 and minus 5 degrees.

The warning applies particularly to regions in north and in the center from Hesse. At times, with light snowfall, amounts between one and three centimeters must be expected. It is spreading smoothly, so the DWD.

Freezing rain determines the weather in Hesse and Lower Saxony on Monday: there is an extreme risk of slipperiness – warnings are given before driving. (Symbol image) © Jan Woitas / dpa

Due to the weather in the last few days, bus and train traffic can only be guaranteed to a limited extent and only partially resumed. The NVV reports. It is always advisable to check the connection before starting your journey. The warning from the German Weather Service black ice in the next few hours can lead to disabilities and cancellations in local public transport. These connections have been discontinued for the time being:

RE5 Bad Hersfeld – Kassel

RB85 Ottbergen – Göttingen (rail replacement service is set up)

RB87 Göttingen – Bebra (Eschwege-Niederhone and Eschwege city stations cannot be approached, replacement rail services between Bad Sooden-Allendorf Eschwege city station set up)

Weather in Hesse and Lower Saxony: warning level increased

+++ 3.44 p.m .: Now the warning level has also been raised from 2 to 3 for the Werra-Meißner district. In addition, the tightened warning in the Werra-Meißner district, in the Schwalm-Eder district as well as in the city and district of Kassel now applies until 8 p.m., the DWD announced in the late afternoon.

+++ 3:25 p.m .: After the DWD issued warnings about black ice in the morning for several districts in the north of Hesse and south of Lower Saxony, these were initially tightened for the Waldeck-Frankenberg district. The DWD has also raised three more districts and the city of Kassel from black ice warning level 2 to 3.

For the Schwalm-Eder district, the county Northeim as well as city and district kassel now also applies Smoothness warning level three – probably until 5 p.m. Here, too, it is now important to avoid unnecessary car journeys and ideally stay at home.

DWD tightened slipperiness warning for a district

+++ 2:08 p.m .: The official severe weather warning of DWD in front black ice was tightened for one county. The notification is still valid until 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Because of the freezing (spray) rain must be in Waldeck-Frankenberg district black ice can be expected.

Furthermore, road and rail traffic can through the Weather be severely disabled. Car trips should be postponed if possible. The DWD warns for Waldeck-Frankenberg: “Stay in the house!“

Weather in Hesse and Lower Saxony: freezing rain with extremely slippery conditions

+++ 12.23 p.m .: Of the DWD has his storm warning because of Black ice specified and issued warning messages for some districts in the region. There is a warning against local black ice of level 2 of 3. This can cause severe obstructions in road and rail traffic: “Avoid driving“, It says in the warning message.

Specifically, the DWD’s warning applies to the following districts on Monday (February 15, 2021) in the period between 12.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

Northeim district

City and district of Kassel

Schwalm-Eder district

Waldeck-Frankenberg district

Weather in Hesse and Lower Saxony: There is a risk of local black ice

First report from Monday, February 15th, 2021, 11:19 am: Kassel / Göttingen – The Weather in Hesse and Lower Saxony will remain frosty cold on Monday (February 15th, 2021) – and it will be more dangerous ice rain added. Of the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach warns locally of extreme smoothness.

In Lower Saxony The DWD warns that freezing rain can be expected from the west on Monday morning and that there is a considerable risk of black ice. According to this, the rain should head east during the day, where it turns into snow. There should be between 3 and 10 centimeters of fresh snow here. There is also a local risk of black ice in the east of Lower Saxony, as a spokesman for the DWD said at the request of the German Press Agency (dpa). “Motorists need to be carefulHe explained.

Weather in Lower Saxony: These are the prospects

The German Weather Service writes: “A strong high shifts its focus from Saxony to the Czech Republic. It determines with arctic polar air the weather in Lower Saxony and Bremen. On Monday, an Atlantic low ridge spreads to northern Germany. This changes the weather situation, and a south-westerly current will bring in mild sea air. ”Add to that loudly DWD from Monday morning in Lower Saxony freezing rain added, as well Kreiszeitung.de* reported.

The Temperatures move on Monday morning in western Lower Saxony at plus one degree. At minus 3 to minus 10 degrees it is significantly colder on the eastern border. During the day, the maximum values ​​in the Emsland are between plus 2 and 4 degrees, between Hamburg and Goettingen between 0 and 2 degrees. For the night of Tuesday (February 16, 2021) thick cloud cover is expected, locally it will come back snow and rain – the danger heavily iced roads remain for the time being Then the weather in Lower Saxony will be milder: On Tuesday, temperatures with maximum values ​​of 4 to 9 degrees are expected during the day.

Weather in Lower Saxony: So far no accidents on the motorways – regional traffic disrupted

Despite the risk of storms, the traffic situation was on Lower Saxony Highways quiet early Monday morning. “The streets are dry, there are no accidents,” said a spokesman for the Braunschweig motorway police of the dpa.

Owing to black ice and severe frost is the Regional traffic in Lower Saxony and Bremen severely restricted. In many places, there can be delays and cancellations on Monday, like the Deutsche Bahn communicated. These trains are canceled early Monday morning:

between Braunschweig and Schöppenstedt

between Braunschweig and Herzberg

between Göttingen and Einbeck-Mitte

between Northeim and Nordhausen

Blocked platforms could also mean that there is no stop, for example at the S3 from Hanover in the direction of Hildesheim. S-Bahn trains between Celle and Hanover main station and the express line from Seelze to Hameln do not run until the end of the day. The others restrictions in the Bus and rail transport should be gradually lifted during the day.

Weather in Lower Saxony: Some ICE connections are canceled

Of the Long-distance transport in Lower Saxony on the other hand, it is less because of the frosty winter Weather limited. However, weather-related delays and cancellations during the course of Monday must still be expected. Trains are delayed on the route between Kiel / Hamburg and Switzerland as well as Hamburg / Bremen and Munich – they are between Hanover and Goettingen diverted. Trains from Stralsund via Hamburg to Karlsruhe are no longer available between Hamburg and Karlsruhe. Trains between Berlin and Frankfurt via Braunschweig will also be omitted.

Weather in Hessen: danger of black ice from midday onwards

Of the DWD also warns for Hesse in front black ice: From noon sets locally freezing rain on, reports the weather service from Offenbach, initially still with snow mixed. The freezing rain therefore spreads throughout Hesse in the course of the afternoon.

In the sheltered valleys in North Hesse as well as in the mountains, slight permafrost is expected on Monday with maximum values ​​of minus 1 degree. In the night of Tuesday it remains frosty at 0 to minus 2 degrees in Hesse, in the mountainous region the temperatures can drop to minus 4 degrees. In some parts of the Rhine-Main area it remains loud DWD partly frost-free. Also on Tuesday night continues Danger of slipperiness by freezing moisture and Slush, locally also by freezing rain or drizzling rain. (Diana Rissmann with dpa) *Kreiszeitung.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

Through the so-called “Lake Effect“Is in Lower Saxony A lot of snow has fallen locally in the past few days – that’s the prospect. (Diana Rissmann) * Kreiszeitung.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

