Due to the effects of the passage of the Seventh Winter Storm and its associated air mass, this Monday, February 12, dawns from icy to very cold in the state of Sonora.

While in the capital city of Hermosillo It dawned with a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, in other areas of the entity the mercury dropped to below 0°C.

According to the State Coordination of Civil Protection of Sonora (CEPC), based on the forecast issued by the National Meteorological Service (SMN)it is expected that the next rainfall event could occur on Friday, February 16 with some rain, gusts of wind and electrical activity in the lower mountain sector and the Sonora River.

Climate by cities

On the other hand, the state agency announced the minimum temperatures recorded at dawn in the main cities of the entity, as well as the weather conditions forecast during the day.

Hermosillo It dawned with a minimum temperature of 7°C with a relative humidity of 50%. A maximum temperature of 26°C is expected today. Average winds of 15 km/h, with gusts of 25 km/h, could occur, as well as clear skies, with no chance of rain.

Ciudad Obregon It dawned at 6°C, with relative humidity of 55%. The maximum temperature will be 28°C. Average winds of 10 km/h with gusts of 25 km/h are expected, and clear skies, with no chance of rain.

Walnuts woke up with a minimum temperature of -3°C with a relative humidity of 90%; the maximum will be 17°C. There could be average winds of 15 km/h with gusts of 25 km/h, and clear skies, without rain.

San Luis Rio Colorado It dawned at 5°C with a relative humidity of 60%, and a maximum of 20°C is forecast. Average winds of 15 km/h with gusts of 25 km/h could occur, as well as clear skies with no chance of rain.

Navojoa It recorded a minimum temperature of 6°C at dawn, with a relative humidity of 60%, and a maximum value of 28°C is expected. Average winds of 10 km/h with gusts of 25 km/h could occur, and clear skies with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Brown Water recorded minimum temperature of -5°C at dawn, with a relative humidity of 90%. The thermometer will rise to 17°C during the day. Average winds of 15 km/h with gusts of 25 km/h, and clear skies, without rain, are expected.

Guaymas It dawned with a minimum of 10°C and relative humidity of 60%. The maximum temperature will be 25°C. Average winds of 15 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h are forecast, as well as clear skies, with no chance of precipitation.