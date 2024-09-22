Sunday, September 22, 2024
Weather | In Helsinki-Vantaa, the morning was exceptionally cold

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2024
World Europe
Weather | In Helsinki-Vantaa, the morning was exceptionally cold
The thermometer dropped a little before seven in the morning to -1.5 degrees.

Helsinki-Vantaa we got into the cabin on Sunday morning in an extremely cold weather for the time, when the gauge dropped to -1.5 degrees a little before seven in the morning.

“It happens less often than once in ten years,” says the meteorologist on duty Jani Sorsa From the Institute of Meteorology.

On the night before Sunday, almost the whole country went to freezing temperatures. In Muonio’s Oustajärvi, the current autumn’s coldest record was measured at -6.8 degrees.

In the capital region it was also freezing in Malmi, where the temperature dropped to -1.4 degrees. Kumpula and Kaisaniemi were barely in the positive, as were Espoo’s Tapiola and Nuuksio.

In Finland proper, it was freezing at, for example, Turku airport, in Kymenlaakso, for example, at Pyhtäki airport and in Kouvola’s Anjala.

The coldest weather in southern and central Finland is over by this time, but in Lapland it might be as cold as minus ten degrees next night, says Sorsa.

