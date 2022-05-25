Guadalajara Jalisco.- The forecast of climate For today in Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is expected, occasionally cloudy in the afternoon and evening. The environment will be hot to very hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45°C. in some regions of the entity, cool atmosphere at night and at dawn.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h will be recorded in the Altos Norte region. Banks of fog will be recorded in the early hours of the morning over mountains and in coastal areas, said today the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

“An area of ​​instability is located south of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, it is currently moving west-northwest, according to the NHC it is being monitored for its possible development in the coming days. It currently has a probability of cyclone development of 80% in the next 5 days,” said meteorologist Diana Alcocer, from the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

The expert also issued the weather forecast for each of the regions that make up the state of Jalisco, which we leave you below.

regional forecast

Climate in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

The city of Guadalajara today dawns clear with some clouds. A sunny day is expected. Continuous hot environment during the day, reaching maximum temperatures in the afternoon. Tomorrow could be presenting greater cloudy intervals.

Max Temperature: 34°C

Minimum temperature: 16°C

Wind (km/h): NW 12-20 km/hr

Sunrise: 7:14:37 a.m.

Sunset: 20:28:52 hours

Extended weather forecast issued by Conagua for the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Autlan de Navarro

A sunny day with some isolated clouds is expected in the afternoon. A hot environment continues throughout the day and with some gusts of wind in the afternoon.

Max Temperature: 33°C

Minimum temperature: 17°C

Wind (km/h): SO 10-26 km/hr

Sunrise: 7:20:20 a.m.

Sunset: 20:31:23 hours

Weather in Ocotlan

A sunny day is forecast. With maximum temperatures in the afternoon. At night clear sky and cool atmosphere. Tomorrow could be presenting greater cloudy intervals.

Max Temperature: 33°C

Minimum temperature: 16°C

Wind (km/h): Or 10-18 km/hr

Sunrise: 7:12:57 a.m.

Sunset: 20:26:03 hours

Climate in Colotlán (North)

A sunny day is expected with a hot environment during the day, maximum temperatures in the afternoon. At night clear and cool environment.

Max Temperature: 33°C

Minimum temperature: 12°C

Wind (km/h): vAR 10-27 km/hr

Sunrise: 7:11:44 hours

Sunset: 8:31:15 p.m.

Climate in Lagos de Moreno (Altos)

A sunny day is forecast with some isolated clouds in the afternoon. A hot environment continues throughout the day and with some gusts of wind in the afternoon.

Max Temperature: 21°C

Minimum temperature: 12°C

Wind (km/h): 21-46km/hr

Sunrise: 7:07:42 hours

Sunset: 20:24:26 hours

A cyclone is expected to form off the Mexican Pacific coast in the next few days. Photo: Conagua

Climate in Ciudad Guzmán (South)

A mostly sunny morning and afternoon are expected, at the end of the afternoon with some clouds and at night with some clouds. There is a low probability of isolated showers in the late afternoon.

Max Temperature: 32°C

Minimum temperature: 15°C

Wind (km/h): SW 12-24 km/hr

Sunrise: 7:16:52 hours

Sunset: 20:27:40 hours

Vallarta Port

In the city of Vallarta Port today a mostly sunny morning is expected, in the afternoon sun and clouds, in the evening with scattered clouds. Continuous hot environment in the day.

Max Temperature: 30°C

Minimum temperature: 22°C

Wind (km/h): Or 10-30 km/hr

Swell: 1-2 meters

Sunrise: 7:22:22 a.m.

Sunset: 20:36:32 hours