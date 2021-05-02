ofMarcus Gable shut down

May has also caught Germany off guard so far. We have to get used to this weather situation for the time being. But improvement is in sight – that can be predicted very concretely.

Munich – The start of May was a real cold start. Unfortunately, the month already sets the trend for the next two weeks. Because the fact remains: In Germany the weather this spring is simply too cold. After all, according to experts, it is now possible to predict very specifically when a significant change can be expected.

According to Jan Schenk from Weather Channel A last gust of cold air awaits us during the ice saints – i.e. between May 11th and 15th – for this spring. Only then does the transition to summer mode become noticeable, which has already taken place in the atmosphere.

Weather in Germany: “Polar vortex lasts two weeks longer this year”

“This year the polar vortex lasts two weeks longer than normal,” explains the meteorologist. Normally this already collapses in mid-April, this time this was only the case on April 25th. Since the after-effects can still be felt until mid-May, it will remain cool to cold in this country for the time being, and in some cases even frosty, as the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) predicts.

Dominik Jung from wetter.net Arouses hope for significantly warmer temperatures, at least for Mother’s Day next Sunday. “But even then there is a threat of lightning and thunder again, strong thunderstorms, and sometimes storms”, emphasizes the weather expert, according to which “no wonderful weather in the first ten to fourteen days” is to be expected.

Weather in Germany: squalls could cause trees to overturn

It starts with night frost from Sunday to Monday. On Tuesday gusts of wind from the west through the country, with 60 to 70, in the north even up to 90 km / h. Falling trees could block roadways.

Only on May 9th – Mother’s Day already mentioned – do the values ​​rise above the long-term climate mean from 1979 to 2010, at least in the west and south. In the west, over 25 degrees are then possible, “on the Upper Rhine even the first hot day with temperatures of up to to 30 degrees “.

Looking to the near future? As early as the second half of May it should be significantly warmer in Germany. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

Weather in Germany: Lots of rain in the south and east – “sometimes over 100 liters per square meter”

Cooling is also provided in the form of precipitation. Because a lot of rain is predicted for the next two weeks – the south and east of Germany in particular are getting too much. In the southwest, according to Jung, “sometimes more than 100 liters per square meter” could fall.

A small positive exception – at least on the thermometer – Passau and the surrounding area could flourish. Since temperatures there could move over from Southeastern Europe, more than 20 degrees are there at the end of the first working week of the month.

All in all, however, according to Jung: “May is extremely changeable in the next ten to 14 days, a real rollercoaster ride.” Hopefully the ups and downs after the ice saints will really end. (mg)

