Felix Durach

After the summer weather last week, the temperatures drop significantly again. Snow and cold are then on the program.

Offenbach – In the past week, many citizens in large parts of Germany were able to breathe again. After several months of lockdown with temperatures close to freezing and a lot of precipitation, the weather was once again from its friendly side. Spring fever could really arise at temperatures above 25 degrees for the first time in 2021 and pulled many people outside into the fresh air.

Weather in Germany: Temperatures drop well below freezing point

The picture should look completely different again in the coming week, as the forecast by the German Weather Service shows. Even if Easter Sunday with a peak of up to 16 degrees still offers opportunities for outdoor activities, during the night on Monday clouds move over northern and central Germany, which can then also cause rain, snow and sleet.

On Easter Monday, the snow line drops in large parts to 400 meters. On the North Sea and in the higher mountains, strong gusts of wind are expected in the evening. Then snowfall should also set in in the south of Germany, which can last longer in the Alps in the night on Tuesday, the temperatures can then drop to -7 degrees.

Weather in Germany: snowfall, squalls and permafrost on Tuesday

This weather trend should continue on Tuesday, when sleet, snow and sleet showers can occur widespread. Even then, there should be prolonged snowfalls on the edge of the Alps. In addition, brisk westerly to northwesterly winds are expected, which can lead to strong gusts of wind in some areas. Temperatures fall well below freezing again, especially at night, which is why the DWD expects slippery areas in lowlands as well due to frostbite. Permafrost can occur in the higher mountains. (fd)