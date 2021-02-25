The weather in Germany is like springtime – in the middle of winter. Even the barbecue season can begin.

Offenbach – Who would have thought a few days ago that the BBQ season in the middle of February could be opened? For days the temperatures were in the minus range, now suddenly they are skyrocketing. The Weather* in Germany will be sunny and warm. Of the spring* finds its way into the country, and the middle of the winter* reported op-online.de*

“This is a weather situation that should normally only occur in April, at least in terms of temperatures. It is also not yet entirely clear whether 20 degrees will really be the upper limit. With the appropriate sunshine and good mixing of the air masses, 22 or 23 degrees are possible next week and then we are already approaching the criterion for a summer day. That would be 25 degrees. As a reminder: We are in February, ”explains graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service to the weather portal wetter.net.

Weather in Germany: Temperatures skyrocket – will the frost shock come then?

At the same time, Athens, Istanbul and Texas are sinking into snow and black ice. Is that an impact of climate change? “Really a bizarre one Weather. You really ask yourself: is he already playing? Climate change a role? It is quite possible that these are effects. It was warned again and again that in the context of climate change the Weather extremes would increase. You can see that on this one February yes, now wonderful, ”explains Jung.

Comes after the warm Weather in February in Germany with a frost shock in March* the bad surprise? How long it will stay mild is according to the current one Forecasts* not clear. “But we shouldn’t be blinded. Cold air ingress can occur from time to time until May. We have seen that in the past few years. This is then extremely harmful to nature. First a lot of warmth and growth and then the frost comes and destroys a lot. It wouldn’t be the first time that it happened like this, ”explains Jung. At the same time, however, the expert also makes it clear that he no longer expects a March winter.

In which regions it gets particularly warm, she reveals Forecast for the weather in Germany from op-online.de*.