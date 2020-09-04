The first forecasts for the weather in autumn 2020 are there. For the weather experts, the first trends are emerging – and they are tough.

In September, October and November the weather in Germany can be quite changeable.

In any case, the autumn weather 2020 has a lot up its sleeve.

Munich – The weather in autumn has character. Everything is included, from grilled and dirty weather to storms and snow. Now there are the first predictions as to which side autumn 2020 will likely show.

Of the September 2020 it is a “leisurely” approach, says graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung von wetter.net With. Beautiful Autumn weather is expected until mid-September according to his forecast. After a Hot day on Friday (September 4th) it will be a bit cooler everywhere on Saturday, but there will be one in the next week friendly September-summer. Sun and clouds alternate with temperatures around 20 degrees. However, the weather expert points out a small blemish – there can also be a brief rain shower. From Saarland via Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Thuringia to Saxony and Brandenburg, it often stays dry.

Weather in autumn 2020 – the trends in the first long-term forecasts

The weather model of the European weather service ECWMF (European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast) calculates in September 2020 for Germany with less precipitation than usual. “There is no more extensive land rain in sight,” said meteorologist Jung. Despite the rain in the past few days, the deep layers of the soil are still extremely dry, emphasizes Jung.

Also for that October 2020 it looks rather dry in the long-term forecasts. At this point, the models from the US weather service are different NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and European weather model ECMWF quite agree. A Cold snap is, according to Jung, not in sight. Maybe we can go for one Indian summer (Good weather at the end of September and beginning of October) or hope for a “Golden October”.

In the long-term forecasts of the ECWMF and NOAA, the deviation of the monthly mean temperature and the monthly rainfall number for the coming one is usually read in advance. These prognoses always represent a tendency. The hit rate is quite high. However, the results can vary depending on the model.

By the way: The “Indian summer“According to the German Weather Service (DWD) it is a constant early autumn High pressure over Central Europewhich occurs particularly frequently from mid-September to early October. Summer temperatures during the day and cool nights with dew and fog. The weather phenomenon is a so-called weather singularity, such as sheep cold or dog days. A typical weather situation that is very likely to keep returning. Indian summer cannot be fixed on a certain date. As a rule, a period of good weather occurs in the second half of September.

Weather: That’s why autumn is always special

in the autumn the days are getting shorter. In Germany, the calendar autumn begins on September 22nd with the so-called equinox. On this date, day and night are roughly the same length in the northern hemisphere. In the transition period between summer and winter, the land areas in Northern Europe cool down. But there is still warm air over southern Europe. Due to the temperature differences, powerful lows can form, which Weather in Germany to whirl around. Strong storms are therefore not uncommon. A first onset of winter is also quite possible in autumn, but the forecasts do not currently look good.

Weather in Germany – That was autumn 2019

Mean temperature Deviation* Fall 2019 10.1 degrees +1.3 degrees Fall 2018 10.4 degrees +1.6 degrees Fall 2017 9.7 degrees +0.9 degrees Fall 2016 9.8 degrees + 1.0 degrees

* from the long-term mean (8.8 degrees)

For the Autumn forecast 2020 A review can't be missing, right? According to the results of the German Weather Service (DWD), autumn 2019 was "quite average, but still slightly too warm". At 10.1 degrees, the average temperature in autumn 2019 was 1.3 degrees above the value of the internationally valid reference period 1961 to 1990. The average temperature based on this mean is 8.8 degrees. (ml)